Kimberly Sue (Keller) Seda
of Punta Gorda, FL. passed away Nov. 30, 2019. Kim was born Jan. 23, 1959 in Massillon. The daughter of the late Richard Keller (2008) and Rose Keller (Stroh) 2019. Kim was a 1977 graduate of Massillon Washington High School and a member of the Tiger Swing band.
Kim is survived by husband Alan Seda; daughter Marissa Pelosi; brother Michael (Holly) Keller.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned. "In the hearts of those who loved you, you will always be there"
Published in The Repository on Dec. 8, 2019