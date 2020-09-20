1/1
King Pleasant
King Pleasant

born to Diamond Elder and William Pleasant, of Canton, Ohio, left us unexpectedly at just 6 years old, on September 14, 2020.

The light of the family, he leaves behind to cherish his memories his mother and father, and grandparents – Monique Elder Batin, Uthman Batin, Debrah Pleasant Trent and Michael Burns. He will forever watch over his four little sisters and one older brother – Nima, Nala, Anesti, Mila and Carter. He leaves to mourn: his favorite crew of ladies, his aunts – Lottie (Uncle) Elder, Ashley Elder, Jocelyn Elder, Myishia Elder, Lanetta Elder, Amalfi Elder, and Shakila Faulkner; his best men, his uncles – LaMarre Elder, Cortezz White Sr., Mario Elder, DeVaughnte Elder, and Keanan Yoder (also King's Godfather); his Godmother, Jessica Stevenson, God-brothers Shadi Williams, DaCodis Davis, Keanan Yoder II, and God-sisters, Navashia Stevenson and Lola Yoder. He leaves a gang of cousins behind, who were more like his brothers and sisters, including but not limited to: Antione Parker Jr., Nasiere Elder, Kevin Maske Jr., Kayvon Maske, LaMarre Elder, and Promise Parker; as well as close friends, Donnyell Chambers, Carter Evans and Shannyn Shinholster.

King was a joy and comedian in every room he entered. His bright smile and hardy laugh would make anyone's day. King was a break-dancing professional and part-time rapper. King enjoyed Beyblade battles with his cousin and taking fun trips with Aunt Lottie and Uncle Keanan. His ultimate joy was spending time with his Grandma and Papa. He also loved: playing his X-Box (even though he was a bit of a sore loser when he didn't win); getting on his Aunt Ashley's nerves; play fighting with Uncle Monk; blowing out everyone's birthday candles; and watching Blank Panther repeatedly. He will always be our Black Panther. His favorite rappers were NLE Choppa and Trippe Redd and his hero was his Dad. King was as kind as he was smart, and he will truly be missed. A lot of hearts are heavy due to this tragic loss, but where there is God – there is healing.

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, in Massillon, Ohio, led by Paster Shawn Shell. The family will receive loved ones from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Long Live King. Wakanda Forever.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
SEP
23
Service
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paquelet Funeral Homes

1 entry
September 19, 2020
I do not know the family but after reading about this tragedy, my heart absolutely aches. Heaven has gained a little King and Angel. May God Bless and keep the family today and always. Love, Hugs and Kisses
Patricia A Jackson
Friend
