King Pleasant

Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share King's life story with friends and family

Share King's life story with friends and family





A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, in Massillon, Ohio, led by Paster Shawn Shell. The family will receive loved ones from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.



Long Live King.



Wakanda Forever.



Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at



Paquelet Funeral Home



330-833-3222

King PleasantA Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, in Massillon, Ohio, led by Paster Shawn Shell. The family will receive loved ones from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.Long Live King.Wakanda Forever.Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com Paquelet Funeral Home330-833-3222

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store