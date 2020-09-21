1/
King Pleasant
King Pleasant

A Homegoing Celebration will be held on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home, in Massillon, Ohio, led by Paster Shawn Shell. The family will receive loved ones from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow at Oakwood Cemetery.

Long Live King.

Wakanda Forever.

Continuing with COVID-19 precautions, all attending will be asked to follow proper social distancing protocol and masks are required. If you are not feeling well, or if you have compromised immune system, you are encouraged to stay home. Messages of support and sympathy may be made at www.paquelet.com

Paquelet Funeral Home

330-833-3222

Published in The Repository on Sep. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
SEP
23
Service
12:00 PM
Paquelet Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Paquelet Funeral Homes
1100 Wales Rd Ne
Massillon, OH 44646
(330) 833-3222
