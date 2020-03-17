Home

Colonel Kirk John Haschak (Ret)

On March 12, 2020, Colonel Kirk John Haschak USA (Ret) passed away at the age of 57, after battling kidney cancer. Born in Cleveland, OH, he graduated from Stow High School and attended the Ohio State University. He served as a US Army Infantry Officer and a Foreign Area Officer for 25 years. After retirement, Kirk taught history and geopolitics to the students at Buckeye High School and coached football and basketball at Buckeye, Cloverleaf, and St. Mary's School in Wooster, OH.

He is survived by his wife, Monica (Majka) Haschak, his son, Jacob Sergie; father, John (Cheryl) Haschak; mother, Dona (Sunyak) Haschak; sisters Debra (Ron) Meade, and Tecca (Ashley) Wright.

A Mass of Christian Burial is currently planned for March 21, 2020, at 10:30am at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 527 Beall Ave, Wooster, OH, with calling hours just before at 9am. Memorial services are being assisted by McIntire, Bradham, and Sleek Funeral Home, Wooster, OH. Any service updates will be noted on the funeral home website. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Kirk's name to a Veterans Organization, Cancer Research, or a .
Published in The Repository on Mar. 17, 2020
