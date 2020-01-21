Home

Kissina Yvonne Shipp affectionately known as "Bina" earned her wings January 11, 2020 after an extended illness.

A Queen gave birth to her Princess July 30, 1982 in Manhattan, New York. She accepted Christ at an early age. She attended the New York City and Canton City School Systems. Kissina was a strong invincible woman who was built on love, family, loyalty and strength. Her wild free spirit touched many hearts. She loved dancing, food, traveling and having fun.

Services will be held today at Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church at 12 noon. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service.
Published in The Repository on Jan. 21, 2020
