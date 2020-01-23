Home

Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
(330) 456-4766
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
Memorial service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
7:00 PM
Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home
1803 Cleveland Avenue NW
Canton, OH 44709
Kitty L. Hibbs


1954 - 2020
Kitty L. Hibbs Obituary
Kitty L. Hibbs

age 65, of Canton, passed away Tues., Jan. 14, 2020. Born June 30, 1954, in Canton, a daughter of the late Gartril and Alice (Welfer) Hibbs. Kitty was a 1973 Graduate of McKinley High School and lifelong Canton resident. Kitty was an avid McKinley fan. Kitty's love for cats and Christmas was undeniable, only to be undone by her love of her family and closest friends. Kitty also loved to help others when she could, whether she knew you or not.

Kitty was preceded in death by her brother, John Denison, Sr. Survived by one sister, Sue VanHorn; six nephews, John Denison, Jr., Jim Denison, Jeff Denison, Christopher VanHorn, Loren (Samantha) VanHorn, and Shawn VanHorn; Numerous great nieces and great nephews; and lifelong friends Debbie and Jackie.

A Memorial Service will be held Mon. at 7 p.m. in the Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home with Rev. Gary Smith officiating. Friends may call one hour before the service, from 6-7 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Kitty's memory may be made to the family to help defray expenses. Condolences may be left at: www.gordonfuneralhomes.com.

Gordon (330)456-4766
Published in The Repository on Jan. 23, 2020
