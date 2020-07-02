Dear family and friends of Kolten, we were so saddened to learn about his passing. We wish our words of comfort would bring him back to you. We hope that all the joy you shared as a family will remain with you today and always. We had the privilege of meeting Kolten once. What we remember is how much love was expressed by all of you for one another, and how joyful his spirit was. Amanda and Bill, there is no doubt that the two of you provided a wonderful home for Kolten as evidenced by how successful he was during his short life. Linda has spoken of his kindness often, perhaps the truest measure of what matters most in this life. May our prayers offer you peace during this tragic time. We are with you in spirit and are sending love to each of his family members. May God's angels watch over you, and may Kolten's spirit live with you forever. We are immeasurably sorry for your loss. With peace and love, Kailyne and Cris

Kailyne Waters

Friend