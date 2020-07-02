1/1
Kolten Brunner
2001 - 2020
Kolten Brunner

Age 18, of Minerva, died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Aultman Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born November 15, 2001 in Alliance, Ohio to William and Amanda (Enoch) Brunner of Minerva. He is a 2020 Graduate of Minerva High School and RG Drage, was working as a welder for Superior Dairy and would have been attending Stark State this fall. He is also a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.

In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Lydia and Olivia Brunner of Minerva; maternal grandmother, Laurie Houyouse of Minerva; paternal grandfather, Robert Brunner of Minerva; and loved by his close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ray Houyouse; paternal grandmother, Darla Brunner.

Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday, July 3 at 2 p.m. in the St. Gabriel Catholic Church with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneral.com Due to current circumstances there will be limited seating and everyone has been asked to wear a mask.

Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home

330-868-4900

Published in The Repository on Jul. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
3
Mass of Christian Burial
02:00 PM
St. Gabriel Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home, Inc.
206 East Lincoln Way
Minerva, OH 44657
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

July 1, 2020
I'm so sorry my dear old friends. My heart aches for you and your family. There are no words I can say to help you through your pain. I'm always here if you need anything. My deepest sympathies with hugs and love. Tina
Colton Mitchell
Friend
July 1, 2020
Our condolences are with you and your family
Bob and Brenda Smith
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. My deepest sympathy goes out to all of you We love you all and our heart for you,
Carla, Samuel, Cameron & Brenda
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Annitta Rogers
Family
July 1, 2020
My son was in welding with Kolten at Drage. I am so very sorry for your loss, I know no words can ease your pain. The Brunner family are all in my thoughts & prayers.
Tami McKinley
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
Gone to soon seemed like yesterday we were all running around great grandmas garage and yard playing games at the family gatherings. Rest in peace little cousin.
Jasmine
Family
July 1, 2020
Our deepest sympathy to the family. Praying for peace and love to you all.
Marie Popick
Friend
July 1, 2020
So Very Sorry for your loss. My heart aches for all of you. In my thoughts and prayers.
Melody Burchett
July 1, 2020
Dear niece Amanda, and Family. My deepest condolences for your loss. I knew Kolten through his Grandmother,she always spoke highly of him.
Great Uncle Mike
Michael Brunk
Family
July 1, 2020
May God give you comfort. So sorry Laurie
Lucy Ogden
Friend
July 1, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. Koltons smile could brighten a room. Prayers to your family.
Niki Blazer
Teacher
July 1, 2020
Dear family and friends of Kolten, we were so saddened to learn about his passing. We wish our words of comfort would bring him back to you. We hope that all the joy you shared as a family will remain with you today and always. We had the privilege of meeting Kolten once. What we remember is how much love was expressed by all of you for one another, and how joyful his spirit was. Amanda and Bill, there is no doubt that the two of you provided a wonderful home for Kolten as evidenced by how successful he was during his short life. Linda has spoken of his kindness often, perhaps the truest measure of what matters most in this life. May our prayers offer you peace during this tragic time. We are with you in spirit and are sending love to each of his family members. May God's angels watch over you, and may Kolten's spirit live with you forever. We are immeasurably sorry for your loss. With peace and love, Kailyne and Cris
Kailyne Waters
Friend
July 1, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Rick and Nona Martin
Friend
July 1, 2020
My condolences on your loss
Sean Kocher
Teacher
July 1, 2020
My deepest condolences to you all, may the Lord wrap you in his healing arms!
Jamie Riggle
Family
July 1, 2020
My heart hurts for your loss. Kolten is a special young man from a wonderful family. Please know you all are in my thoughts and prayers
Kathy Sechrest
Friend
July 1, 2020
Im so sorry for your loss. My heart aches for you and prayers for strength.
Crystal Wade
Family
July 1, 2020
Dear Bill, Amanda, Lydia and Rose, I am so sorry for the loss of our sweet Kolten. I love you all so very much, Great Aunt Linda
Linda Brunk
Family
July 1, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always. God has another angel in His care. Prayers for your family William and Olivia!
Gregory Rhodes
July 1, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. It was an honor to know him.
Shelley Tinlin
Teacher
July 1, 2020
So sorry for your loss
The Henderson family
July 1, 2020
SO SORRY FOR YOUR LOSS, GOD NEEDED ANOTHER ANGEL. HEART AND PRAYERS ARE WITH YOU.
CAROL SHOEMAKER
Friend
July 1, 2020
You have our deepest sympathy and love prayers to all .
Brent and Linda Cowden
Friend
July 1, 2020
Im so sry for your loss,orayers for God to comfort you in this difficult time
Kathy Johnson
Acquaintance
July 1, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief. So sorry Bobby for your loss. Praying for you all.
Mardelle (Adkins) McClellan
Friend
July 1, 2020
We are so sorry for your loss. Prayers to you all...
Holly & Caleigh Mikes
Acquaintance
