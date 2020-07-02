Kolten Brunner
Age 18, of Minerva, died Tuesday June 30, 2020 at Aultman Hospital from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was born November 15, 2001 in Alliance, Ohio to William and Amanda (Enoch) Brunner of Minerva. He is a 2020 Graduate of Minerva High School and RG Drage, was working as a welder for Superior Dairy and would have been attending Stark State this fall. He is also a member of St. Gabriel Catholic Church in Minerva.
In addition to his parents he is survived by two sisters, Lydia and Olivia Brunner of Minerva; maternal grandmother, Laurie Houyouse of Minerva; paternal grandfather, Robert Brunner of Minerva; and loved by his close family and friends. He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Ray Houyouse; paternal grandmother, Darla Brunner.
Mass of the Christian Burial will be Friday, July 3 at 2 p.m. in the St. Gabriel Catholic Church with Fr. Victor Cinson as celebrant. Burial will be in Heritage Memorial Gardens. Those wishing to send condolences may sign the online register at www.gotschallfuneral.com
Due to current circumstances there will be limited seating and everyone has been asked to wear a mask.
Gotschall-Hutchison Funeral Home
330-868-4900