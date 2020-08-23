Kristen Lee Sobek
54 years young, of Miramar Beach, FL and formerly of Canton, OH passed away.
Kristen was preceded in death by her loving parents Dean and Emily Sobek. She leaves behind sisters, Diane (Scott) Stevens, Laurie (Rick) Leach and brother Steve (Pat) Sobek. Kristen also leaves behind many family and friends that will miss her dearly. We will always remember your kind heart and smile. May you rest peacefully now.
Services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a donation in Kristen's name please donate to an Animal Rescue of your choice. Clary-Glenn Funeral Homes and Crematory is in charge of Arrangements. www.clary-glenn.com