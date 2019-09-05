Home

St Barbara's Catholic Church
2813 Lincoln Way NW
Massillon, OH 44647
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Wampler Park
Massillon, OH
Kristen Marie (Laubert) Norris


1958 - 2019
Kristen Marie (Laubert) Norris Obituary
Kristen Marie (Laubert) Norris

61, of North Lawrence passed away Sunday August 18, 2019 in Mercy Select after a brief illness. Kris was born July 10, 1958 in Clarksburg, West Virginia.

Preceded in death by her mother Patricia Laubert, survived by her husband Kevin Norris; father Gordon (Penny) Laubert Sr. of Sandyville; siblings Gordon (Roxanna) Laubert Jr. and Robin (Rick) Forgan of Massillon, Michael (Beverley) Laubert of Lewis Center, and Lucinda (Bryan) Gerber of North Canton and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday September 14 at 10 a.m. at St. Barbara's Catholic Church in Massillon with Fr. Brian Cline presiding. A Celebration of Life will follow at Wampler Park in Massillon at 1 p.m. In lieu of flowers scheduling Masses for the repose of her soul is appreciated.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 5, 2019
