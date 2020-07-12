Kristine Keeton
Heaven received an angel when Kristine Keeton, age 54, passed away July 5, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, after a year long battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Emily Keeton. Kristine graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, Ohio in 1984. She spent 25 years in the service industry working for Sysco Foods and U.S. Foods in sales, corporate training and national accounts management. Kristine will be remembered for her love of travel and adventure compassionate and feisty spirit, beautiful curls and charismatic personality. Her contagious laughter, kind heart and generosity was cherished by many people throughout her lifetime.
She is survived by her father, George Keeton; brother, Tony (Donna) Keeton; sister, Georgann (Doug) Foltz; nieces and nephews: Ashlee (Grant), Tyler (Tessa), Steven (Jenn), Anthony (Kristen) and Alexis; great niece, Nora; and great nephew, Benjamin. She was predeceased by her mother, Emily Keeton. Our family would like to thank her special friends in Atlanta, Kevin, Jim, Bill, Karen and Maurizio who took her to appointments and watched over her when we could not be there. The staff and nurses at Piedmont Hospital and Homestead Hospice, we are grateful for the care you provided. For all of the prayers and support offered by so many family members and friends near and far who were close to Kristine, we thank you. You helped to lift her up with your love.
Due to social distancing circumstances, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Peter Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at a later date for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society or to a charity close to your heart. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com
