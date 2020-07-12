1/
KRISTINE Keeton
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share KRISTINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kristine Keeton

Heaven received an angel when Kristine Keeton, age 54, passed away July 5, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia, after a year long battle with ovarian cancer. Born in Canton, Ohio, she was the daughter of George and Emily Keeton. Kristine graduated from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Louisville, Ohio in 1984. She spent 25 years in the service industry working for Sysco Foods and U.S. Foods in sales, corporate training and national accounts management. Kristine will be remembered for her love of travel and adventure compassionate and feisty spirit, beautiful curls and charismatic personality. Her contagious laughter, kind heart and generosity was cherished by many people throughout her lifetime.

She is survived by her father, George Keeton; brother, Tony (Donna) Keeton; sister, Georgann (Doug) Foltz; nieces and nephews: Ashlee (Grant), Tyler (Tessa), Steven (Jenn), Anthony (Kristen) and Alexis; great niece, Nora; and great nephew, Benjamin. She was predeceased by her mother, Emily Keeton. Our family would like to thank her special friends in Atlanta, Kevin, Jim, Bill, Karen and Maurizio who took her to appointments and watched over her when we could not be there. The staff and nurses at Piedmont Hospital and Homestead Hospice, we are grateful for the care you provided. For all of the prayers and support offered by so many family members and friends near and far who were close to Kristine, we thank you. You helped to lift her up with your love.

Due to social distancing circumstances, a private Mass of Christian burial will be held in St. Peter Catholic Church with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be at a later date for extended family and friends. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your local humane society or to a charity close to your heart. The Wackerly Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Personal condolences are invited on line at: www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly, 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved