Dr. Kristine Lynn LeBoeuf Barnett
48, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. She was born Oct. 13, 1971. Kristine earned a PhD in Clinical Phycology.
She is survived by her sons, Griffin (18) and Graham (13); mother and father, Joan and James LeBoeuf; brother, Randall LeBoeuf and sister, Karen LeBoeuf-Crawford (Michael); five nieces and three nephews and a great-niece.
With social distancing guidelines in place and mask required the family will receive friends on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. NW North Canton, Ohio 44720 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. A private service will be held of the family on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com
