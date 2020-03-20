Home

1966 - 2020
Kurt James Kauffman, 54, of Hartville, Ohio, passed away March 16, 2020, after a five-year battle with Lewy Body Dementia. Kurt was born in 1966 in Canton, Ohio and a 1984 graduate of Jackson High School. He was a great husband, father, brother, son and friend. Kurt worked at Standard Printing Company of Canton for 30 years as a pressman. Kurt was active for many years in the Lake Community as coach for his daughters' softball teams through Lake Youth Softball then as football official for Lake Youth Football. Kurt enjoyed his family, camping, boating, motorcycles, and Golden Retriever, Marley.

Kurt is survived by the love of his life, Tanya, to whom he was married for 30 years; his daughters: Katie (Nolan) Jones of Germantown, Maryland, and Abby and Lacie Kauffman of the home. Additionally, he is survived by his loving parents, Jim and Mary Lou Kauffman; his brothers: Mike (Joy Ellen) Kauffman, Dale (Karen) Kauffman, Steve (Karin) Kauffman and James (Nupur) Kauffman; as well as many cousins, nephews, nieces and many great friends.

A memorial will be held at a date to be determined.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 20, 2020
