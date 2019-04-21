Home

Israel Funeral Home Inc
917 E. Main Street
Louisville, OH 44641
330-875-1414
Visitation
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
4:30 PM - 5:00 PM
First Christian Church
6900 Market Ave N
Canton, OH
Service
Friday, Apr. 26, 2019
5:00 PM
First Christian Church
6900 Market Ave N
Canton, OH
Kurt R. Valley Obituary
Kurt R. Valley 1948-2019

Age 71, passed away Thursday, April 11, 2019 at Canterbury Villa in Alliance, Ohio. He was born March 10, 1948 in Canton, Ohio to the late Roy and Ilse (Zielasko) Valley. Kurt was a graduate of Louisville High School and Kent State University. He spent most of his career at the Bank of California.

He is survived by his children, Michael (Jane) Valley of Fremont, Calf. and Mona (Chris) Gang of Redwood City, Calf.; grandchlldren, Michael and Steven Valley; siblings, Karl (Flo) Valley, Kristine (David) Jones and Kathryn (Robert) Walczak; several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by a daughter, Elizabeth.

Kurt's family will gather to celebrate his life at the First Christian Church, 6900 Market Ave N, Canton, Ohio on Friday April 26, 2019 at 5 p.m. The family will receive friends from 4:30-5 p.m. at the church. Online condolences may be left at www.stierisraelfuneralhome.com

Published in The Repository on Apr. 21, 2019
