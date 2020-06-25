Kyle David Kocher
died June 23, 2020 of effects of COVID-19. He was born in Canton on March 23, 1977 to Mary Beth Moffett Kocher Hunter and David Kocher. At age 2 Kyle developed Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. It affected his entire life. At age 10 he suffered his first stroke. He was an Alliance Review newspaper carrier from 1990-1996, earning Carrier of the Month honors. With his love for the outdoors Kyle worked on the staff at Seven Ranges Scout Reservation in Kensington, Ohio. Kyle became an Eagle Scout in 1998. Kyle graduated from Alliance
High School in 1996. After graduation Kyle worked for the Civilian Conservation Corp in Hocking County for approximately 18 months restoring state park cabins. He then worked for Goodwill Industries and Mount Union College. After a stroke at age 29, caused by radiation therapy, Kyle moved to Hartville Meadows. He enjoyed going to the workshop there with his friends. He lived there until 2017. Kyle was a life member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alliance.
Kyle has four half-brothers: Jeff (Melisse) Hunter, Drew Kocher, Cory (Liz) and Jordan Kocher. He is also an uncle to Oliver and Keegan Kocher. His parents are Mary Beth and Bob Hunter (deceased) and David and Joan Kocher (deceased).
A favorite verse of Kyle's: Those who wait on the Lord will rise up on wings like eagles; they will renew their strength; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary. Isaiah 41:31.
Per the families wishes there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 3295 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601 or the Boy Scouts of America, Buckeye Council, 2301 13th St NW #3154, Canton, OH 44708. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
died June 23, 2020 of effects of COVID-19. He was born in Canton on March 23, 1977 to Mary Beth Moffett Kocher Hunter and David Kocher. At age 2 Kyle developed Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia. It affected his entire life. At age 10 he suffered his first stroke. He was an Alliance Review newspaper carrier from 1990-1996, earning Carrier of the Month honors. With his love for the outdoors Kyle worked on the staff at Seven Ranges Scout Reservation in Kensington, Ohio. Kyle became an Eagle Scout in 1998. Kyle graduated from Alliance
High School in 1996. After graduation Kyle worked for the Civilian Conservation Corp in Hocking County for approximately 18 months restoring state park cabins. He then worked for Goodwill Industries and Mount Union College. After a stroke at age 29, caused by radiation therapy, Kyle moved to Hartville Meadows. He enjoyed going to the workshop there with his friends. He lived there until 2017. Kyle was a life member of St. Paul's Evangelical Lutheran Church in Alliance.
Kyle has four half-brothers: Jeff (Melisse) Hunter, Drew Kocher, Cory (Liz) and Jordan Kocher. He is also an uncle to Oliver and Keegan Kocher. His parents are Mary Beth and Bob Hunter (deceased) and David and Joan Kocher (deceased).
A favorite verse of Kyle's: Those who wait on the Lord will rise up on wings like eagles; they will renew their strength; they will run and not be tired; they will walk and not be weary. Isaiah 41:31.
Per the families wishes there will be no service.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul's Lutheran Church at 3295 S. Union Ave., Alliance, Ohio 44601 or the Boy Scouts of America, Buckeye Council, 2301 13th St NW #3154, Canton, OH 44708. Arrangements are entrusted to Cassaday-Turkle-Christian Funeral Home 75 South Union Ave Alliance, Ohio 44601. Friends may register online at www.ctcfuneral.com.
Cassaday-Turkle-Christian, 330-823-1050
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Jun. 25, 2020.