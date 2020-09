Kyoko McDonaldage 86, loving wife of William O. McDonald Jr. passed away Friday, September 18, 2020.She is also survived by her in-laws, Robert McDonald, Carol (Larry) Mayse, Duane (Susan) McDonald and Fay (John) Calhoun and several nieces and nephews.Her wish was to be cremated with no services. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue, SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663. Condolences may be made to:(Lamiell 330-456-7375)