L. Parker AllenAge 80, of Mineral City, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. He was born Dec. 3, 1939 in Rosedale, WV, a son of the late Eythel and Vera (Dobbins) Allen, and came to the Dover/Mineral City area in 1954. He was an extremely active member of the Dover Baptist Temple, where he was Deacon Emeritus and a Trustee. Parker was a 1959 graduate of Tusky Valley High School, and retired in 2004 from The Timken Co. after 25 years' service where he was a bearing grinder. Prior to that he worked at Warner-Swazey. He and his wife operated the Dairy Bar in Mineral City from 1981-92. Parker also owned Allen Trucking and Excavating for a number of years in the 1980's and 90's, and prior to that he drove a truck locally. He was a member of the MAPS Museum, the EAA and attended their air show in Oshkosh, WI, and the NRA. Parker had a love of cars and racing all his life. He drove his white 1960 Corvette at drag races all over Ohio including Magnolia Drag Strip, Dragway 42, and Quaker City Drag Strip. His wife violet and his sister Nita were his pit crew and knew how to change tires.Parker is survived by his wife, Violet, with whom he would have celebrated their 58th Wedding Anniversary on Dec. 23, 2020; three children: Dawn (Scott) Allen, Heather (Bill) Rosenberger, and Darren (Emilene) Allen; four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren: Tayler Allen and her daughter, Kamarie, Alexander Allen, Hailey (Bram) Glass, and Madison Rosenberger and her son, Levi; his sister, Nita Hilbert; a special uncle, Roger (Nancy) Minney; aunts, Imojean Miller, Lura Davies, and Marie White; one niece, Sherie Clark; and his faithful buddy, Jackson.Services will be held Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Dover Baptist Temple with Pastor Chris Rhodes officiating. Friends may call Monday 6-8 p.m. AT THE CHURCH. Social distancing and facial covering will be observed. Interment will be in Harmony Cemetery in Rose Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Parker's memory may be made to Dover Baptist Temple, 2896 State Rte. 800 NE, Dover, OH 44622. The Finefrock-Gordon Funeral Home in Magnolia is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be sent to:Gordon (330) 866-9425