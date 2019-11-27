Home

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Lana P. Borland


1948 - 2019
Lana P. Borland Obituary
Lana P. Borland

71, passed away on Monday, Nov. 25, 2019 with her daughters by her side. She was born on May 25, 1948 in Barnesville, Ohio to the late William and Priscilla Shilling and was a 1966 graduate of Glenwood High School. Lana enjoyed sewing and crocheting, reading, gardening and decorating. She loved her family deeply and spoiled her grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.

In addition to her parents, Lana was preceded in death by her husband, Roy Borland on June 26, 2019 and her sister, Linda Meister. She leaves her daughters, Lori (Keith) Kline and Stacey (Tony) Mariani; grandchildren, Kaylee and Kruz Kline and Gigi and Sofie Mariani. The family would like to send a special thank you to Aultman Hospice for the wonderful care given to Lana.

Memorial visitation will be held on Saturday from 3-5 p.m. at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel, 705 Raff Rd. SW. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Aultman Hospice Program, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW Canton, OH 44708 or to the Stark County Humane Society, 5100 Peach St. NE Louisville, OH 44641. Please visit www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed, 330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Nov. 27, 2019
