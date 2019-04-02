|
Lanny Albert Pope
age 84 of Canton, passed away peacefully on March 31, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was born in Akron, Ohio on Jan. 30, 1935 to the late Alexander and Elizabeth (Anderson) Pope. Lanny graduated from Canton South High School in 1951, and then after enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he served in the Korean War. He retired from Republic Storage Systems in 1996. Lanny was a member of St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church; he was a loving husband, father and grandfather who was always willing to help those in need.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Alexander, Gene, William and Jack Pope. Lanny is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Sia (Tsenekos) Pope; children, Gregory Pope of Canton, Kristina (Steve) Lape of Columbus, Jeffrey (Kelly Cordea) Pope of Canton, and John (Erika) Pope of Canton; grandchildren, Patrick Lape, Alexa McFarland, Lexi Lape and Brooke Pope; and great-grandson, Crew Tweedy. He is also survived by brother, Jerry (Lois) Pope; sisters-in-law, Dorothy and Jane Pope; brothers-in-law, George (Irene) Tsenekos and Dino (Olga) Tsenekos; and several loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends will be received at St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church on Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. Funeral Services will begin in the church at 11 a.m., with Rev. Dr. Nicholas V. Gamvas officiating. Interment will follow in Forest Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Haralambos Greek Orthodox Church or the American Red Cross.
Published in The Repository on Apr. 2, 2019