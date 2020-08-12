Laree Tuner Staples



Feb. 8, 1931 - Aug. 6, 2020



Laree Tuner Staples age 89 of Dover, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1931 in Canton, Ohio. Daughter of the late Laree Moore and Ernest Turner Sr.



She is survived by a step son of the home, Frank Staples; sisters, Norma and Ruth of Canton, Miriam Rahman of Chattanooga, Tenn; brothers, Richard of Canton, Bill of Bartlett, Ohio and Gene of New Haven, Conn. Preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Jr., Herman, Roland, Joe, Clarence and sister, Grace.



Graveside services will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens



