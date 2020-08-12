1/1
Laree (Turner) Staples
Laree Tuner Staples

Feb. 8, 1931 - Aug. 6, 2020

Laree Tuner Staples age 89 of Dover, Ohio passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020. She was born Feb. 8, 1931 in Canton, Ohio. Daughter of the late Laree Moore and Ernest Turner Sr.

She is survived by a step son of the home, Frank Staples; sisters, Norma and Ruth of Canton, Miriam Rahman of Chattanooga, Tenn; brothers, Richard of Canton, Bill of Bartlett, Ohio and Gene of New Haven, Conn. Preceded in death by brothers, Ernest Jr., Herman, Roland, Joe, Clarence and sister, Grace.

Graveside services will be on Friday, Aug. 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Evergreen Memorial Gardens

Published in The Repository on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Rhoden Memorial Home, Inc.
729 Cherry Avenue NE
Canton, OH 44702
(330) 455-7944
August 12, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Rhoden Memorial Home
