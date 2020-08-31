Larkey C. Mayle
81, of Canton, OH, passed away on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center. She was born in Philippi, WV, on May 15, 1939, to the late Homer and Edna Newman. Larkey relocated to Beaver Falls, PA, where she lived and worked as a cook at a local nursing home. She then relocated to Canton, OH, where she attended Canton Baptist Temple and enjoyed cooking and going out to lunch and dinner.
In addition to her parents, Larkey was preceded in death by her sisters, Lavern Newman and Wanda Croston; and her brother, Russell Newman. She is survived by her husband, Vulius Mayle, whom she married in 1956; sons: Douglas (Sandy), Michael and David (Donna) Mayle; grandchildren: Pam Bailey, Brad Mayle, Todd Mayle, Jennifer Kosmides and Beau Mayle; great grandchildren: Ava, Ethan, Maddie, Reagon, Mikey, Emma and Greyson; and two brothers, Gene Buford Newman and Roger Newman.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel. Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
