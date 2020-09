Larkey C. MayleMemorial services will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m., at the Reed Funeral HomeCanton Chapel.Visitation will be prior to the service from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society . Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.Reed Funeral Home,330-477-6721