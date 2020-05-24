Larry A. Elliott
1953 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry A. Elliott

Age 66, passed away on May 21, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born November 29, 1953 to the late Gordon Leroy and Eloise Nadine Elliott. He was a lifelong resident of Stark County. Larry will be forever loved and cherished by his wife and best friend, Susan K. Elliott, his three children, Lynett McClay (John), Danette Elliott (Mark Robison), Larry "Rusty" Elliott (Tiffany); and six grandchildren, Robert, Jarrid, Anniston, Kendall, Luke, and Tripp. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Inman (Frank); brother, Gordon Elliott; and two other sisters; sisters-in-law, Paula (Roy) Werner and Robyn (Mike) Shaw; mother-in-law, Corena Stump. He was also deeply loved by several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother, Barry L. Elliott.

Larry was a truck driver for over 30 years and most recently worked alongside his nephew, Gregg Elliott. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and attend their special school events. He was an avid NASCAR and stock car enthusiast. Larry was also a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Larry was a very kind, caring soul who would help anyone in need.

There will be no funeral or calling hour services at this time due to COVID-19. Memorial and burial services will be at a later date.

Reed Funeral Home

330-477-6721

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved