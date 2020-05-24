Larry A. Elliott



Age 66, passed away on May 21, 2020 at University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. He was born November 29, 1953 to the late Gordon Leroy and Eloise Nadine Elliott. He was a lifelong resident of Stark County. Larry will be forever loved and cherished by his wife and best friend, Susan K. Elliott, his three children, Lynett McClay (John), Danette Elliott (Mark Robison), Larry "Rusty" Elliott (Tiffany); and six grandchildren, Robert, Jarrid, Anniston, Kendall, Luke, and Tripp. He is also survived by his sister, Linda Inman (Frank); brother, Gordon Elliott; and two other sisters; sisters-in-law, Paula (Roy) Werner and Robyn (Mike) Shaw; mother-in-law, Corena Stump. He was also deeply loved by several nieces and nephews. Larry was preceded in death by his mother; father; and brother, Barry L. Elliott.



Larry was a truck driver for over 30 years and most recently worked alongside his nephew, Gregg Elliott. Larry was a dedicated family man who loved to watch his grandchildren play sports and attend their special school events. He was an avid NASCAR and stock car enthusiast. Larry was also a big fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. Larry was a very kind, caring soul who would help anyone in need.



There will be no funeral or calling hour services at this time due to COVID-19. Memorial and burial services will be at a later date.



