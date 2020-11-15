1/1
Larry A. Grubish
1954 - 2020
Larry A. Grubish

age 66 of Hartville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, Nov. 9th. Born in Canton to the late Albert J. and Jacqueline M. (DeWalt) Grubish, he was a 1972 graduate of St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

He is survived by his children, Larry Michael (Christina) Grubish, Amie (Nate) Perez; seven grandchildren; sisters, Karen Abbott, Anna (Rick) Paumier, and five nieces and nephews.

Private family services will be held. A Celebration of Life is being planned for a later date.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com

Published in The Repository on Nov. 15, 2020.
