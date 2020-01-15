The Repository Obituaries
|
Services
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Resources
Larry A. Haymaker


1943 - 2020
Larry A. Haymaker Obituary
Larry A. Haymaker

76, of Jackson Twp. passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020. He was born in Canton June 17, 1943 to William A. and Mildred L. (Rubel) Haymaker. Larry was a graduate of Jackson High School, Class of 1961 and was a veteran of The United States Navy. He founded Haymaker Tree and Lawn in 1968, and Haymaker Farm Market where Larry and Paula, his wife of 54 years, worked side by side. Larry is survived by his wife, Paula (Scheetz) Haymaker and their six children, Anna (Mark) Streator, Greg (Shonda) Haymaker, Dana (Mark) Perretta, Bill (Molly) Haymaker, Mark (Allison) Haymaker and John (Melissa) Haymaker and their 18 grandchildren.

Family and friends may call at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, Massillon on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. and at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Uniontown on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by Fr. David Durkee and Fr. Michael Seifert. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home

330-833-4839

www.arnoldlynch.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 15, 2020
