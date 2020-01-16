|
Larry A.
Haymaker
Family and friends may call at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, Massillon on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. and at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Uniontown on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by Fr. David Durkee and Fr. Michael Seifert. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center.
Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
330-833-4839
www.arnoldlynch.com
Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020