Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home
1100 Wales Rd NE
Massillon, OH 44646
330-833-4839
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
10:30 AM
Queen of Heaven Catholic Church
Uniontown, OH
View Map
Larry A. Haymaker


1943 - 2020
Larry A. Haymaker Obituary
Larry A.

Haymaker

Family and friends may call at the Paquelet & Arnold-Lynch Funeral Home, Massillon on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. and at Queen of Heaven Catholic Church, Uniontown on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial to be Celebrated at 10:30 a.m. by Fr. David Durkee and Fr. Michael Seifert. Burial will follow in Sunset Hills Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care Center.

Published in The Repository on Jan. 16, 2020
