LARRY A. MOYER
Larry A. Moyer

Age 77, of Canton, passed away Fri., Dec. 4, 2020. Born Aug. 31, 1943, a son of the late O'Joy and Mary Jean (Wilds) Moyer. Larry was a 1961 Graduate of Glenwood High School and retired from the Hoover Co. after 45 years service as a machinist. Following retirement he also worked at E&H Ace Hardware in North Canton and owned and operated Country Pets. Larry was a member of North Canton Eagles and was an avid Cleveland Browns fan.

Preceded in death by his wife, Cynthia Moyer, in 2016; and his brother, Eugene Wilds. Survived by one daughter and son-in-law, Lezlie (Ryan) Stewart; one son and daughter-in-law, Adam (Kimmie) Moyer; and three grandsons: Aidan, Bryden, and Ethan.

According to his wishes, following cremation, there will be no services. The Formet-Clevenger & Gordon Funeral Home in Canton is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be left at:

www.gordonfuneralhomes.com

Gordon, (330)456-4766

Published in The Repository on Dec. 6, 2020.
