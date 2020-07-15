Larry Brian Mayfield
originating from Canton, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on June 29, 2020 in Dallas, TX, at the age of 55. Larry attended Hoover High School, graduating in 1984, after which he joined the US Air Force and was trained as an Air Craft Mechanic serving 10 years and stationed in Virginia, Iceland and Idaho. After the Air Force Larry decided he wanted to become an entrepreneur. With the help of AT&T, Larry opened up one of the first cell phone stores on a military base, he also opened up a stereo shop. Eventually he moved back to Ohio and helped his big brother Dave write Bail Bonds until he branched off on his own. Down the road, Larry decided to get a position with the State of Ohio and was trained as an elevator inspector. After sometime, he started his own elevator inspecting business, Mayfield Government Inspections. Larry's work took him all over the United States. This gave him an opportunity to meet new friends and old and leave an impression on so many peoples lives. In his leisure time Larry enjoyed riding his motorcycle, cruising on the water, and traveling in his motorhome across the country with his pets and the love of his life MG (Mary Glen), who he was engaged to be married to. Larry always wanted to keep up with the Jones's and he succeeded! He made friends all across the country, picking them up as he went along. He will always be remembered for lighting up any room he walked in, being the life of the party, and making people laugh. He was so full of life and enjoyed helping others. Larry will be deeply missed by all of us. He will always be in our hearts and leaves us with memories to cherish forever.
Larry is preceeded in death by his father, David Brooks Mayfield, Sr. Survived by his mother, Jewel (Pat) Mayfield; his fiancée and love of his life, Mary Glenn (MG) Malone; his daughter, Elizabeth (Nick) Mayfield; son, Nicolas (Shayna) Mayfield; grandchildren, Vincent and Anna Pistone; brothers, Dave B. Mayfield, Tony (GT) Mayfield; sisters, Freda (Jeffrey) Meade, Shelly (Ron) Tumlinson; and several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Friday from 5-6 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Air Force Military Honors will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit: www.reedfuneralhome.com
to send condolences.
Reed Funeral Home, 330-477-6721