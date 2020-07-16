1/
LARRY BRIAN MAYFIELD
Larry Brian

Mayfield

Visitation will be held on Friday, from 5-6 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Air Force Military Honors will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit:

www.reedfuneralhome.com to send condolences.

Reed Funeral Home,

330-477-6721

Published in The Repository on Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
05:00 - 06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
JUL
17
Service
06:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
Funeral services provided by
Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel
801 Pittsburg Ave NW
North Canton, OH 44720
330-477-6721
Memories & Condolences
July 15, 2020
Thank you for the memories and blessing me with two beautiful kids. May you continue to live through them.❤
Lisa Meese
Family
July 15, 2020
Thinking of you all and sending our condolences.
Love and prayers,
Candi Heiss, Amber, and Jessica
Family
July 15, 2020
He always looked for the best in people, and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed.
Nicola Morris
Friend
July 15, 2020
Sending love, thoughts and prayers to the Mayfield Family.
Kimberlie Gednetz
Friend
July 15, 2020
I will forever miss my younger brother. He loved life and lived life to the fullest. So happy I got to spend time with him when he made his last trip to Ohio and had a social distancing picnic with him and MG who will always be my sister.
Freda J Meade
Sister
July 14, 2020
