Visitation will be held on Friday, from 5-6 p.m., at the Reed Funeral Home North Canton Chapel, 801 Pittsburg Ave. N.W. Air Force Military Honors will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit:
Thank you for the memories and blessing me with two beautiful kids. May you continue to live through them.❤
Lisa Meese
Family
July 15, 2020
Thinking of you all and sending our condolences. Love and prayers,
Candi Heiss, Amber, and Jessica
Family
July 15, 2020
He always looked for the best in people, and lived life to the fullest. He will be missed.
Nicola Morris
Friend
July 15, 2020
Sending love, thoughts and prayers to the Mayfield Family.
Kimberlie Gednetz
Friend
July 15, 2020
I will forever miss my younger brother. He loved life and lived life to the fullest. So happy I got to spend time with him when he made his last trip to Ohio and had a social distancing picnic with him and MG who will always be my sister.