Larry C. Callicoat

age 79 of Canton, passed away early Friday morning surrounded by his loving family. Born in Doddridge County, W.Va., he was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Delanie and brother Gary. Larry was an Army veteran. An avid fisherman and target shooter, he loved being a Papa. Larry enjoyed sitting on the porch where everyone waved to him as he was considered a staple of the neighborhood.

He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Joy L. Callicoat; daughter, Courtney Rupert; step sons, Vince (Linda) Maurer, Troy (Dawn) Maurer; and grandson,

Abram. As per Larry's wishes there were no services. Cremation has taken place. "I love you so much as a bunch."

Published in The Repository on May 14, 2019
