Larry C. Simms
81, of Massillon, passed away on October 24, 2020. Larry was born in Wheeling, WV, on June 19, 1939, the son of the late Clyde and Julia (Beck) Simms. He lived most of his life in Massillon. He retired from the Perry School District in 1998 after 33 years of teaching.
He is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judie Simms; daughters, Christine (Rick) Asmus, and Sandy (Mike) Jackson; son, Michael Simms; six grandchildren; one great grandson; and sister, Jerry Vrotsos.
In keeping with his wishes there will be no calling hours or services. Donations may be made in Larry's name to the Stark County Humane Society @ www.starkhumane.org
Larry's family would like to thank Hanover House and Mercy Hospice for the excellent and loving care he received.
