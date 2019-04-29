|
Larry C. Weirich 1934-2019
Passed away on April 25, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pa. Larry was born on July 18, 1934 in Massillon, Ohio to Arden and Esther (Minke) Weirich. After graduating from Washington High School, he joined the Army Air Corps and served in the Korean War. After discharge he returned to Massillon where he worked for Norfolk and Southern Railroad until his retirement. He was married to Judith Corrigan Weirich until her death in 2004. Larry was an avid sports enthusiast. He played softball at the old Agathon in his youth, including a short stint in minor league baseball with the Chicago Cubs organization. He played basketball, tennis, bowling, and golf and participated in the Senior Olympics on several occasions. He was a life long fan of the Massillon Tigers as well as the Cleveland sports teams. He always had a smile and a joke for everyone he met. He will be missed.
He is survived by his daughter, Theresa Zweig (Steve); son, Steven Weirich (Marie); grandsons, Derek Zweig (Lindsay), Justin Zweig, Michael Weirich, Chad Weirich; and siblings, Terry Weirich (Sherrie) and Joan Weirich Webber (Richard).
Calling hours will be Wednesday, May 1 from 11:30 a.m.-1:00 p.m. followed by a service 1:00 p.m. at Heitger Funeral Home, 639 1st Street NE, Massillon, OH and a brief burial ceremony at Calvary Cemetery 3469 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Larry's honor to the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF). Condolences to the family may be made at Heitger.com
Heitger Funeral Home 330-833-3248
Published in The Repository on Apr. 29, 2019