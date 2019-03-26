|
Larry D. Brewer
70, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Sunday, March 24, 2019,surrounded by loving family and friends. Born June 8, 1948 in Newland, North
Carolina.
Larry is survived by his mother, Juanita Woods; wife of 20 years, Ruth Brewer; children: Teresa (Toney) Miller, Natalie (Daniel) Hair, Hurley DeCost, Charles DeCost, Steven Hill and Jeffery DeCost; his brother and best friend, Dennis (Debra) Brewer, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and dear friend and care giver, Becky Gill. He is preceded in death by his father, Rathie Brewer; step-father, Lloyd Robinson; and grandson, Zachary Mullins. A lover of life, Larry enjoyed music (oldies and Little G.T.O.) and good times with family and friends. He especially loved hot rods, classic cars and drag racing.
As per Larry's wishes: he was cremated so that his ashes may be taken to the mountains he loved in North Carolina. There will be no calling hours or services. A special thanks to Sharon, Patty and all who lovingly contributed to his care. Go rest high upon that mountain my dear brother.
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019