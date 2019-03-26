Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waltner-Simchak Funeral Home
2257 Mahoning Rd Ne
Canton, OH 44705
(330) 455-0293
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Brewer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry D. Brewer

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Larry D. Brewer Obituary
Larry D. Brewer

70, of Canton, Ohio, passed away peacefully after an extended illness on Sunday, March 24, 2019,surrounded by loving family and friends. Born June 8, 1948 in Newland, North

Carolina.

Larry is survived by his mother, Juanita Woods; wife of 20 years, Ruth Brewer; children: Teresa (Toney) Miller, Natalie (Daniel) Hair, Hurley DeCost, Charles DeCost, Steven Hill and Jeffery DeCost; his brother and best friend, Dennis (Debra) Brewer, seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; and dear friend and care giver, Becky Gill. He is preceded in death by his father, Rathie Brewer; step-father, Lloyd Robinson; and grandson, Zachary Mullins. A lover of life, Larry enjoyed music (oldies and Little G.T.O.) and good times with family and friends. He especially loved hot rods, classic cars and drag racing.

As per Larry's wishes: he was cremated so that his ashes may be taken to the mountains he loved in North Carolina. There will be no calling hours or services. A special thanks to Sharon, Patty and all who lovingly contributed to his care. Go rest high upon that mountain my dear brother.

Waltner-SIMCHAK Funeral Home

Locally Owned Since 1917

330-455-0293
Published in The Repository on Mar. 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now