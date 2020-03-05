|
Larry D. Daniels
84, of Massillon, passed away on March 3, 2020 after a long, courageous battle with Alzheimer's. He was born on April 4, 1935 in Byesville, Ohio to the late Nelson and Roberta (Hesson) Daniels. Larry worked for the former Eaton Manufacturing as a foreman, starting at 18 years old and retiring from there after 40 years of service. He was very dedicated to his community which included memberships at the local V.F.W., the Eagles, and the K of C. He was also a 30 year member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church. Larry's greatest contribution to his community was his love and passion for coaching. He coached football and basketball for many of the Massillon middle schools for over 40 years and even coached his granddaughter Megan. Although Larry didn't coach his other two grandchildren, he was always their number one fan. His love for sports extended beyond coaching and Larry thoroughly enjoyed bowling and was an avid golfer. Although sports were a big part of his life, Larry's family always came first. He took many vacations with his beloved wife, Anneliese, and traveled to Hilton Head, Niagara Falls, Tennessee and they even had the chance to visit Germany on one big family trip.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Anneliese Daniels; daughter, Sonia (David) Scheetz; daughter-in-law, Debby Daniels; grandchildren, Megan (Aaron) Humphrey, Jerod (Cassie) Scheetz and Taylor Raye Daniels; and his sister, Charleen Oldroyd. In addition to his parents, Larry was preceded in death by his son, Timothy Scott Daniels.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 7th at 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Massillon. Calling hours will begin at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Larry's name to the , 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.
Paquelet Funeral Home & Crematory
330-833-3222
Published in The Repository on Mar. 5, 2020