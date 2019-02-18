Larry D. Robinson



69, of Navarre, passed away on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at his home. He was born in Millersburg on Dec. 4, 1949 to the late Kenneth and Betty (Marks) Robinson and was raised by his grandparents Roy and Gladys Robinson. On Aug. 1, 1973, he married Marsha Ames and she survives. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam conflict and retired from Ohio Packaging. He was a member of the Fredericksburg American Legion.



In addition to his wife, Marsha, he is survived by children, Cherie (Shawn) Mack of Brewster, Jason (Angie) Robinson of Beach City and Valerie (Van) Lash of Massillon; seven grandchildren, Devyn, Joshua, Hunter, Madelynn, Jadon, Wade and Peyton; brothers and sisters, Jerry (Mary) Robinson of Killbuck, Linda (Keith) Keaton of Florida, Floyd Robinson of Canton, Eugene Robinson of Millersburg, Karen Godfrey of Florida, Kenneth (Linda) Robinson of Navarre and Kurt Robinson of Puerto Rico. In addition to his parents and grandparents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Roger; and a step son, John.



Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 1 p.m. at the Spidell Funeral Home in Brewster. Burial will follow with military honors at the Welty Cemetery. Friends may call on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. prior to services.



