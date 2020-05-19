Larry D. Whipkey
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry D. Whipkey

74, of Waterford, Ohio, formerly of Canton, passed away on May 11, 2020.

He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia M. (Yerian) Whipkey. He is survived by sons Larry (Sarah) Whipkey II, of Canton and Thomas (Gail) Whipkey of Navarre. Also, grandchildren Taylor (Isaac) Hennebert and Alexander Whipkey and great-granddaughers Rosella and Riley Hennebert.

Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The WoundedWarriorProject.org or Shriner's Hospital at lovetotherescue.org. Condolences can be sent to 127 Arlington Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved