Larry D. Whipkey
74, of Waterford, Ohio, formerly of Canton, passed away on May 11, 2020.
He is preceded in death by his wife Virginia M. (Yerian) Whipkey. He is survived by sons Larry (Sarah) Whipkey II, of Canton and Thomas (Gail) Whipkey of Navarre. Also, grandchildren Taylor (Isaac) Hennebert and Alexander Whipkey and great-granddaughers Rosella and Riley Hennebert.
Services will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to The WoundedWarriorProject.org or Shriner's Hospital at lovetotherescue.org. Condolences can be sent to 127 Arlington Ave. NW, Canton, OH 44708.
Published in The Repository on May 19, 2020.