Larry Deane Fry
age 75, passed away on October 29, 2019, surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Ray and Leona (Van Dyne) Fry. Larry attended E.A. Jones Jr. High School and Washington High School. He married Judith Matheny on Feb 26, 1965 and they shared 54 years together. Larry served his country in the U.S. Navy and was involved with Naval Blockade during the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis. He was employed with Pierce Brothers and retired from the Timken Company after 30 years of service. In retirement he was involved with his son Jeff in the creation of Fry and Son Lawn Care Business. After a few years, he decided retirement brought more enjoyment with fishing, traveling, making fishing poles for the kids and grandkids. He camped at Seneca Lake for 20 years where he was known as the "Go to Guy" for assistance, equipment or advice. He could fix anything! He was active throughout the years with the Canton Bass Club, AMVETS #6 and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #190, The Canal Fulton VFW #9795, Massillon Moose and the Sons of Herman and enjoyed 20 years of following the Massillon Tigers and rarely missed a NASCAR race. He will forever be remembered as a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife Judy; his children: Jeffery Fry of Massillon, Brian (Michele) Fry of Jacksonville, Florida; and daughter, Michelle (Tim) Kirby of Grafton, West Virginia; his grandchildren: Macy Kirby, Tyler Kirby, Ryan, Jessica, Chase and Kyle Fry; his great-grandchildren, Eric and Adrian Fry; his nieces and nephews: Tammy, Tracy, Ron, Kirk, Kenny, Amanda, Lorrie and Sue as well as a host friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; his step-mother, Ruth (Goff) Fry; and his brothers, Neil L. Fry and Ronald F. Fry.
A Celebration of Larry's life will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Paquelet Funeral Home in Massillon. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will follow the service at Massillon Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations in Larry's memory can be made to Mercy Medical Hospice. The family would like to thank Larry's care givers during his final illness.
Published in The Repository on Oct. 31, 2019