Larry Denver Hamilton
age 70, went home to be with the Lord on November 18, 2019, at Rose Lane in Massillon, Ohio. Larry was born in Wise, Virginia, on March 5, 1949, to Lewis and Bonnie Hamilton. The family later moved to Tallmadge, Ohio. A proud Veteran, he served in the US Army as a combat medic during the Vietnam War. A 1967 graduate of Springfield High School, he also earned his Associates Degree from Buckeye College and worked as a wheel and brake inspector with Aircraft Braking Systems for 39 years. He married his high school sweetheart, Darlene (Robinson) on August 16, 1969. After living in Akron for a time, they settled in Hartville, Ohio. They spent several winters in Florida, upon retirement.
Larry loved his family, his church, classic cars, 50s music, sports, and was an avid fan of Lake High School football as well as The Ohio State Buckeyes. He was proud of his son's singing talent and enjoyed watching his daughter excel in running events. He was a constant supporter of their life endeavors. His dogs, Buddy and Bear, each held a special place in his heart as well. Few could argue, however, that his three grandchildren were among his greatest joys. He served his church, Grace Baptist of Canton, in a variety of roles until his dementia became too advanced. During his two years at Rose Lane, he continued to stay active in whatever limited ways he could, with workouts in the fitness room and lots of walking. Darlene often joked that her visits with him were sometimes cut shorter than planned because she couldn't keep up with his pace.
He and Darlene were blessed to celebrate 50 years of marriage last August. On his good days, he made sure that everyone around him knew that she was his sweetheart whenever she arrived to visit. Darlene was the love of his life, and she cared for him with her whole heart.
Larry was preceded in death by his mother and father, Bonnie and Lewis, and sister, Phyllis. He is survived by his wife, Darlene; daughter, Laura (Trevor) Klein of Elk River, Minnesota; son, David (Chris) of Hartville (Louisville); brother Michael (Linda) of Tallmadge; three grandchildren: Peyton and Parker Klein; Cheyene Hamilton; and is also survived by many special cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
In recent years, Larry was especially grateful for the chance to connect with fellow Veterans and appreciative of the increased awareness of PTSD and the opportunities to talk about the "unspoken" stories of war, even though decades after Vietnam. The family wishes to thank Canton Veterans Affairs for making this possible during his lifetime and knows that it offered some peace in his heart and mind from the many battles we will never understand.
Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Friday 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Final viewing is 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Final resting will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Friday at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church building fund.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 20, 2019