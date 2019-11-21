Home

POWERED BY

Services
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
(330) 877-9364
Calling hours
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Arnold Funeral Home
504 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH 44632
View Map
Viewing
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Grace Baptist Church
Service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
2:30 PM
Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Hamilton
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry Denver Hamilton


1949 - 2019
Send Flowers
Larry Denver Hamilton Obituary
Larry Denver Hamilton

Calling hours are Thursday 4-7 p.m. at Arnold Funeral Home Hartville. Funeral services are Friday 11 a.m. in Grace Baptist Church with Pastor David Ryan officiating. Final viewing is 10-11 a.m. Friday in the church. Final resting will be at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery on Friday at 2:30 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church building fund.

Arnold Hartville

330-877-9364

www.arnoldfuneralhome.com
Published in The Repository on Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -