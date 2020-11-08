1/
Larry E. Wagner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry E. Wagner

Age 83, of Louisville, died Friday following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County he was the son of the late Clarence & Vesta (Huberty) Wagner. Larry was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and retired from Plain Local Schools as Transportation Supervisor but farming was his real love. He was very instrumental in forming the union at Plain Local along with his good friends. He also found time rebuild and restore Graham Bradley farm tractors.

He is survived by his wife, Suzann King Wagner of the home; sons, Mark (Mitizi) Wagner of North Canton, Ken (Kelly) Wagner of Erie, Pa., Jeff (Ashley) Wagner of Lake Twp.; daughter, Lisa Cranston of Canton; brothers, Wayne (Nedra) Wagner of Waynesburg, John (Joyce) Wagner of Perry Twp. Clarence (Carol) Wagner of Canton, Robert (Michelle) Wagner of Louisville; sisters, Betty Talkington of Austin, Texas, Vivian (Carol) Johnk of Griswold, Iowa, Margie (Jerry) Peterson of Alliance; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in his name to Akron Children's Hospital 214 West Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308. Personal condolences are invited on line at:

www.wackerlyfuneralhome.com

(Wackerly 330 455-5235)

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Repository on Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
10
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Wackerly Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Peter Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wackerly Funeral Home
1375 Market Ave. North
Canton, OH 44714
330-455-5235
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Wackerly Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved