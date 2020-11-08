Larry E. WagnerAge 83, of Louisville, died Friday following an extended illness. A life resident of Stark County he was the son of the late Clarence & Vesta (Huberty) Wagner. Larry was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and retired from Plain Local Schools as Transportation Supervisor but farming was his real love. He was very instrumental in forming the union at Plain Local along with his good friends. He also found time rebuild and restore Graham Bradley farm tractors.He is survived by his wife, Suzann King Wagner of the home; sons, Mark (Mitizi) Wagner of North Canton, Ken (Kelly) Wagner of Erie, Pa., Jeff (Ashley) Wagner of Lake Twp.; daughter, Lisa Cranston of Canton; brothers, Wayne (Nedra) Wagner of Waynesburg, John (Joyce) Wagner of Perry Twp. Clarence (Carol) Wagner of Canton, Robert (Michelle) Wagner of Louisville; sisters, Betty Talkington of Austin, Texas, Vivian (Carol) Johnk of Griswold, Iowa, Margie (Jerry) Peterson of Alliance; seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.Mass of Christian burial will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Peter Catholic Church with Fr. John E. Sheridan STL as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Louis Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the Wackerly Funeral Home. Donations may be made in his name to Akron Children's Hospital 214 West Bowery Street, Akron, OH 44308. Personal condolences are invited on line at:(Wackerly 330 455-5235)