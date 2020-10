Or Copy this URL to Share

Larry Fishel



Larry Fishel, age 67, died in his home on October 14, 2020. He served in the Army during Vietnam.



He is survived by his daughter, Kelly; sister, Donna; and cousins, Lynn and Marty.



He will be laid to rest at the Western Reserve National Cemetery on November 4, 2020 at 10:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store