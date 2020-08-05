1/1
Larry G. Babb Jr.
1972 - 2020
{ "" }
Larry G. Babb, Jr.

age 48 of Louisville, Ohio passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He was born in Canton, Ohio on May 18, 1972 and was a 1990 graduate of Louisville High School. Larry was employed by First Commonwealth Bank as a financial specialist for the last ten years. He enjoyed classic cars, adored his dogs Bunny, Brutus, and Little, but most of all loved his family, especially his mother.

Larry was preceded in death by his father, Larry Babb, Sr., and grandparents, Andy and Carmel Dorto. He is survived by his dear mother, Rose Babb of Louisville; sisters, Rene (Rick) Plesia of East Canton and Lisa Vacha of Louisville; five nephews, Ricky and Ryan Plesia, Joshua, Brandon, and Dustin Vacha; and Larry's life partner, Todd.

There will be a memorial service held on Aug. 8, 2020 at 11 a.m. for friends and family at the Rossi Family Funeral Home.

(ROSSI-330-492-5830)

Published in The Repository on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Rossi Family Funeral Home
