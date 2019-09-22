Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kreighbaum-Sanders Funeral Home
4041 Cleveland Ave SW
Canton, OH 44707
330-484-2525
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
Waco Epworth United Methodist Church
2150 17th Street SE
Canton, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for LARRY DISS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LARRY G. DISS Sr.


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LARRY G. DISS Sr. Obituary
Larry G. Diss, Sr.

Age 75, of Canton died Friday, September 20, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a brief battle with cancer. Born July 6, 1944 in Canton, OH. to Fred W. Sr and Marie (Meininger) Diss. He was a life resident of Canton and had formerly been employed by the Timken Company.

Preceded in death by his father, Fred W. Diss Sr. He is survived by five sons, Mike Diss, Ben Diss, Phil Pasthing, Larry Diss Jr and Kevin Diss; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his mother, Marie Diss; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred Jr and Jean Diss, Richard and Joanne Diss.

A memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10:00 am in Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th Street SE, Canton, OH 44707, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating.

Kreighbaum-Sanders

330-484-2525

www.sandersfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LARRY's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now