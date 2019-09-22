|
Larry G. Diss, Sr.
Age 75, of Canton died Friday, September 20, 2019 in Aultman Compassionate Care Center following a brief battle with cancer. Born July 6, 1944 in Canton, OH. to Fred W. Sr and Marie (Meininger) Diss. He was a life resident of Canton and had formerly been employed by the Timken Company.
Preceded in death by his father, Fred W. Diss Sr. He is survived by five sons, Mike Diss, Ben Diss, Phil Pasthing, Larry Diss Jr and Kevin Diss; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; his mother, Marie Diss; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Fred Jr and Jean Diss, Richard and Joanne Diss.
A memorial service will be Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 10:00 am in Waco Epworth United Methodist Church, 2150 17th Street SE, Canton, OH 44707, with Pastor Dan Edwards officiating.
Published in The Repository on Sept. 22, 2019