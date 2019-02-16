|
Larry G. Lowther
Larry G. Lowther, loving brother, uncle, nephew, cousin, and friend, born April 23, 1958 in Canton, OH, passed unexpectedly on February 14, 2019. Upon his death, he gave life through his donation to Lifebanc. Larry loved gardening and helping friends and family. Larry was an active member of AA, advocated for LGBTQ+ causes, and supported breast cancer awareness. Larry was an active member of Paris Israel Church and managed the food pantry. He is preceded in death by his loving parents, Jim and Sharon. Larry will be sadly missed by those he leaves behind; sister, Linda (Michael) Whiston; nieces, Victoria (Timothy) Brunenmeister and Katherine Whiston; nephew, Michael (Nicole) Whiston; great-nephews and niece, Colton, Junior, and Charley; many aunts, uncles and cousins, and numerous friends including Kim Ann, Paul, and Mike.
Larry's family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville. Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Paris Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Paris Israel Church (12583 Lisbon St. N.E., Paris, Ohio 44669) for the food pantry. Condolences can be shared with the family online at:
Published in The Repository on Feb. 16, 2019