Larry G. Lowther
Larry's family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.
Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Paris Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Paris Israel Church (12583 Lisbon St. N.E., Paris, Ohio 44669) for the food pantry. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com
Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019