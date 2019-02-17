Home

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
(330) 875-2811
Calling hours
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
1:00 PM
Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home
303 S Chapel St
Louisville, OH 44641
LARRY LOWTHER
LARRY G. LOWTHER


LARRY G. LOWTHER
1958 - 2019
LARRY G. LOWTHER Obituary
Larry G. Lowther

Larry's family will receive friends Monday from 11 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home in Louisville.

Funeral services will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Alan Lamb officiating. Interment will follow in Paris Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Paris Israel Church (12583 Lisbon St. N.E., Paris, Ohio 44669) for the food pantry. Condolences can be shared with the family online at: www.paqueletfalk.com

Paquelet-Falk Funeral Home & Crematory, 330-875-2811

Published in The Repository on Feb. 17, 2019
