Larry H. Jones 1942-2019
76 of Wooster passed away on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Smithville Western Care Center. He was born August 12, 1942 in Red Bowling Springs, Tenn., the son of John and Jean Forkham Jones. He married Beth Ann Canfield on August 14, 1999. She survives. He had worked for Monarch Rubber in Hartville for 28 years and then worked for Gerstenslager's until his retirement in 2006. Larry was a very active member of the Overton Community Church. He loved his dogs and cat and was a member of American Legion Post 68 of Wooster. Larry proudly served his country with the US Army during the Vietnam War.
Surviving in addition to his wife, are his children, Jennifer Leigh (Ronald) Wahl of Warsaw and Michael Allen Jones of Fresno; step children, April O'brien of Ashland and Jesse (Sarah) Parks of West Salem; grandchildren, Tana, Lane and Tessa Wahl, Nigel, Skylar and Lucas Jones, Gabriel, Harley, Titus, and George O'brien and Evelyn Parks and a sisters, Bonnie (Lynn) Sands of Arizona and Betty (Jim) Fausnight of N. Canton and Jo Gore of Canton. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings, Jordan, Bill, Edith, Juanita, Hester and twin sister, Linda.
Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster with Pastor Keith Seager officiating. Burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville at 1:30 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
