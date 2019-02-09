|
|
|
Larry H. Jones
Friends will be received 1 hour prior to the 11:00 a.m. service on Monday, February 11, 2019 at the McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home, 216 E. Larwill St., Wooster with Pastor Keith Seager officiating. Burial will follow at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville at 1:30 p.m. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Ohio's Hospice LifeCare, 1900 Akron Rd., Wooster, OH 44691. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek Funeral Home
Published in The Repository on Feb. 9, 2019
Read More