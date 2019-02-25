The Repository Obituaries
|
Larry Irvin Emerick Sr.


1942 - 2019
Larry Irvin Emerick Sr. Obituary
Larry Irvin Emerick Sr. 1942-2019

Larry Irvin Emerick Sr. age 76 passed away surrounded by his loving family on February 17, 2019 following a brief illness. Retired from the Timken Company in 1999, Larry enjoyed fishing, hunting, watching old western movies and spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his father, Clarence Emerick; mother, Jean (Warner) Emerick-Grega; brother, Ronald Emerick and sister-in-law, Carol Emerick. Larry leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Jill, with whom he would have celebrated 29 years of marriage in May; son, Larry (Wanda) Emerick Jr.; daughter, Sharon (Jim) Whaley ; step-children, Lori Mudrick, Dennis (Robin) Best, Kenneth Best and Michelle (Keith) McFarland; 13 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Linda Miller; sisters-in-law, Bev Emerick and Kay Morgan; numerous nieces and nephews and his dog, Buddy. Larry was a loving husband and an amazing father, grandfather and great-grandfather and we are grateful for the love and light that brought into our lives.

Per his request there will be no services. A Celebration of Larry's life will take place at a future date. Condolences can be shared with the family online at

www.heritagecremationsociety.com

Heritage Cremation Society

330-875-5770
Published in The Repository on Feb. 25, 2019
