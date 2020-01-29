|
Larry J. Slutz
78, of Perry Twp. passed away on January 24, 2020. Larry was born in East Sparta, Ohio on November 29, 1941 to the late William and Helen Slutz. He was a graduate of Sandy Valley High School and retired from Diebold Inc. Larry enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing and camping with his grandchildren, family and friends. He also loved having coffee with his buddies at McDonald's.
Preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Beeson; brothers, Allen and Donald. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 1/2 years, Dorothy; children, Tina (Rob) Paxton, Brenda (Rich) Miller and Randy (Barb) Slutz; grandchildren, Ryan, Justin and Abby; sisters, Dee Ray and Laura (George) Burt.
A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday January 31, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Cecil Thayer officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020