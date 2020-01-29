Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
(330) 477-6721
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel
705 Raff Rd SW
Canton, OH 44710
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Larry Slutz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larry J. Slutz


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larry J. Slutz Obituary
Larry J. Slutz

78, of Perry Twp. passed away on January 24, 2020. Larry was born in East Sparta, Ohio on November 29, 1941 to the late William and Helen Slutz. He was a graduate of Sandy Valley High School and retired from Diebold Inc. Larry enjoyed outdoor activities, especially fishing and camping with his grandchildren, family and friends. He also loved having coffee with his buddies at McDonald's.

Preceded in death by his grandson, Tyler Beeson; brothers, Allen and Donald. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 1/2 years, Dorothy; children, Tina (Rob) Paxton, Brenda (Rich) Miller and Randy (Barb) Slutz; grandchildren, Ryan, Justin and Abby; sisters, Dee Ray and Laura (George) Burt.

A memorial service will be at 7 p.m. on Friday January 31, 2020 at Reed Funeral Home CANTON CHAPEL with Rev. Cecil Thayer officiating. Family and friends may visit from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service on Friday. The family invites you to visit www.reedfuneralhome.com.

Reed Funeral Home Canton Chapel

330-477-6721
Published in The Repository on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -