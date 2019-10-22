|
Larry J. Yeary, Sr.
79 years of age, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio. Larry was born in Canton on Nov. 17, 1939 to the late Goebel and Alice Yeary and lived in the Canton area his entire life. He is survived by his wife, Christine (Cush) Yeary with whom they would have celebrated 59 years of marriage this coming November. In addition to his parents, Larry was also preceded in death by his daughter, Denise McKinney; his two brothers, John and Robert; and an infant sister, Joann. There are three surviving children, L. James Yeary, Jr. (Susan), Jeffrey Yeary (Lisa) and Holly Yeary. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Matthew (Britney) McKinney, and Abigail, Brady, and Samantha Yeary, and his sister, Barbara Budner, as well as many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. Besides immediate family, Larry had very close relationships with his two brothers-in-law, Fred (Barb) Cush, and Mike (Susan) McGrew with whom he spent many pleasurable times.
Larry graduated from Timken Vocational High School in 1957 and immediately was hired by The Timken Company in the Engineering Division. He furthered his education, earning his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Akron. He moved through the ranks during his 35 years of employment with Timken and was instrumental in Project Management in the construction of several manufacturing facilities in the Carolinas. During his tenure, he also was Chief Manufacturing Engineer in the Bearing Division. Retiring early, he re-entered the workforce as Marketing Director for Beaver Excavating Company where he served in that capacity for approximately 7 years. He returned to Timken as a consultant prior to his full retirement in 1998. Other than his love for reading, sometimes two books at the same time, Larry was an avid fisherman, loved to play golf, spend time with his family and get together with friends to play cards. He also enjoyed traveling with his wife all over the U.S. He enjoyed volunteering at Loyola Retreat House in Green for a number of years. His family would like to express their thank you to the doctors and other medical professionals of the ICU Unit at Aultman Hospital who provided him excellent care. Larry was a member of St. Paul Catholic Church in North Canton.
Calling hours will be held at the Church at 8:45 am, on Friday, Oct. 25th, one hour prior to the Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. The Celebrant will be Fr. Thomas Bishop, a good friend of Larry's. A luncheon will be provided following Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations/Mass requests may be made to St. Paul Catholic Church, 241 South Main, North Canton, Ohio 44720. Condolences or fond memories may be sent to: www.rossifuneralhomeinc.com.
+Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May his soul and the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace. Amen.+
Published in The Repository on Oct. 22, 2019